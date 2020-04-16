Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 420; cases climb to 12,759, says health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 420 with 28 fatalities reported since Wednesday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 826 to go up to 12,759 cases on Thursday, according to the union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 10,824 while as many as 1,514 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Twenty-eight deaths have been reported since Wednesday evening, of which nine were reported from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh, and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 420 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat 36, Delhi 32 and Telengana 18. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 14 deaths each while Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka 13 deaths each. West Bengal has reported seven COVID-19 fatalities.

Four persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to health ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed at least 12,953 cases and 436 deaths. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,919 followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,120 in Madhya Pradesh followed by 1,023 in Rajasthan, 871 in Gujarat and 773 in Uttar Pradesh.

Telengana has 698 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 534 and Kerala at 388. The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 315 in Karanataka, 300 in Jammu and Kashmir, 271 in West Bengal, 205 in Haryana and 186 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 74 COVID-19 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 35 cases and Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 33 cases each.

Jharkhand has 28 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 17, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya, Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.