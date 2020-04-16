  • SENSEX
Rupee slips to record low of 76.82 against dollar
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 420; cases climb to 12,759, says health ministry

Updated : April 16, 2020 09:56 PM IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 10,824 while as many as 1,514 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said.
Twenty-eight deaths have been reported since Wednesday evening, of which nine were reported from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh.
Of the total 420 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat 36, Delhi 32 and Telengana 18.
