Live News Updates: India records 38,628 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

India recorded 38,628 new coronavirus cases and 617 new deaths, taking the total Covid-19 infections number to 3,18,95,385 and the numbers of deaths to 4,27,371, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. Catch the latest news updates on coronavirus and more here.
Faceless I-T Assessment: Taxman creates dedicated e-mail IDs for registering grievances over pending cases
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India's Aditi Ashok misses medal, finishes 4th in Golf
India's 23-year-old golfer, Aditi Ashok finished fourth in the final round of women's Golf on Saturday despite being a strong contender for a medal. After a brilliant performance, she narrowly missed a medal after carding 3-under 68 in the final round. This could have been a historic win for India.In the final round, she fired five birdies -- on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes -- against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th. (Read more on Aditi Ashok's performance here)
Chidambaram slams government over vacant posts of HC judges, tribunal chairpersons
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday alleged the government is not able to fill these vacancies as it is looking for people who sympathise with its "retrograde" philosophy and ideology. "Out of 1,080 sanctioned posts of HC judges, 416 are vacant. There is a huge number of vacancies in Tribunals. Posts of Chairperson of several Tribunals are vacant! They include DRT, NCLAT, TDSAT etc.," the former Union minister said in a series of tweets. He questioned why the Modi government, which is ensconced in office for seven years, is not able or willing to fill these vacancies.
Spectators come out to cheer on runners in Olympic women's marathon
Spectators came out to cheer on the runners in the Olympic women's marathon on Saturday, ignoring calls by organisers to stay home and avoid gathering in crowds that could spread COVID-19. Local residents gathered near the finish line in Odori Park and other spots along the course, waving flags, clapping and taking smartphone videos as the runners passed by. Tokyo Olympic organisers have banned spectators from most venues due to Covid-19 and have reported a total of 404 Games-related coronavirus cases since July 1.
India records single-day rise of 38,628 new Covid cases, 617 deaths
India saw a single-day rise of 38,628 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,18,95,385, while the number of deaths rose to 4,27,371 with 617 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The active cases have declined to 4,12,153 and comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 17,50,081 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 47,83,16,964, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent . It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 55,861, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.
