Live News Updates: India records 38,628 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Tokyo Olympics: 'You went farther than any Indian, blazed trail', says PM Modi to golfer Aditi Ashok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded golfer Aditi Ashok, saying she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Aditi Ashok signed off fourth in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round on Saturday.

"Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.