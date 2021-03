Authorities have identified a list of private hospitals in Mumbai that can be used as COVID-19 vaccination centres. From March 1, the Centre has expanded the vaccination drive to include people aged 60 and above, and those aged 45-59 with co-morbidities.

The Centre has now involved the private sector in the inoculation programme, and released a list of hospitals across the country where vaccination will be done.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), too, shared the list of 29 private hospitals in Mumbai where individuals can take vaccines against COVID-19.

-Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli

- KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

- Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital

- Wockhardt Hospital

- Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

- Saifee Hospital

- PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC

- Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital

- Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust

- Masina Hospital

- Holy Family Hospital

- SL Raheja Hospital

- Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Centre

- Guru Nanak Hospital

- Bombay Hospital

- Breach Candy Hospital

- Fortis, Mulund

- The Bhatia General Hospital

- Global Hospital

- Sarvodaya Hospital

- Jaslok Hospital

- Karuna Hospital

- HJ Doshi Ghatkopar Hindu Sabha Hospital

- SRCC Children's Hospital

- Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

- Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital

- Surana Sethia Hospital

- Holy Spirit Hospital

-Tata Hospital

: