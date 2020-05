The Home Ministry has said that liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop. This is part of the guidelines for relaxation of lockdown across the country.

This should come as a relief for state governments for whom excise duty on liquor sales is a key source of revenue.

Alcohol body Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies had been repeatedly petitioning state governments over the last few weeks to allow liquor stores to reopen.

Last week, it had written to state governments saying that constitutionally, alcohol was a state matter, and hence state governments should unequivocally be the only authority to decide on trade in alcohol

The alcohol body pointed out that states have already lost Rs 20,000 crore excise revenue because of the nationwide lockdown which began on March 24.

Last week, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there should not be any ban on liquor shops in the state if social distancing norms were followed.

Already, some states like Meghalaya and Assam have allowed liquor shops and wholesale warehouses to remain open for limited hours since last week.