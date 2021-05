Shalby is buzzing in the trade as the company has recently acquired implant assets from consensus orthopedics for $11.45 million.

Shanay Vikram Shah, president of Shalby, spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss Q4 and COVID-19 vaccination.

Shah said, "This is a landmark deal for Shalby because this is the first acquisition outside the country and what we have really acquired is the entire set of implant assets from an American company based out of California. These are basically into manufacturing of knee replacement implants."

On COVID-19 vaccination, he said, "We have already given advances to a lot of these vaccine manufacturers and we believe that Shalby has a role to play in the contribution of getting people vaccinated. Our in-house capacity is to vaccinate about 7,000-8,000 people every day across our group of 11 hospitals."

He added, "Essentially, we all are aware there are issues with a supply so we are working hard. We are likely to get supplies from 2-3 companies early June."