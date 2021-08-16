Likely third COVID-19 wave may not be as bad as second: WHO chief scientist

The possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be as explosive as the second wave, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that it cannot be predicted with certainty whether and when the third wave would hit.

“What we will see is a continuing transmission state with localised ups and downs in places as the virus moves through a population looking for more people to infect... I don’t anticipate that we will get another wave like the second wave,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told BusinessLine

The second wave saw the daily COVID-19 case numbers breach the 4-lakh mark. As the wave has subsided, the numbers have hovered between 35,000-40,000 cases a day mark for months now.

The impact of the third wave will depend on factors like vaccination coverage, level of exposure to the virus, presence of antibodies, and the possibility of new variants, the WHO said.

The recent serosurvey conducted by the WHO and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) found that 79 percent of adults in urban India had already been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The figure for the country stood at 67 percent. The estimated figure for achieving herd immunity is somewhere between 70 and 80 percent seropositivity of the population, though some experts have indicated that the figure may be much higher for COVID-19 due to the emergence of highly infectious variants like the Delta.

The findings of the serosurvey also indicate that 40 crore Indians still remain susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, creating hosts where the virus can mutate further. It is for that reason that vaccination remains imperative to protecting individuals and to stem further mutations of the virus. While vaccination rates have improved, many states and centres are still facing shortages intermittently. The possible move of allowing mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines could alleviate shortages, dependent on the results of the study on the subject