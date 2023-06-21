LifeCell launches self-sampling test kit to help detect cervical cancer-causing virus, STDs

These home sampling kits are expected to benefit a large population of India. As per the WHO’s estimates over six lakh cases of cervical cancer were reported in 2020, of which 21% were from India, making it the highest in Asia.

Chennai-based LifeCell International has launched test kits that allow people to collect cell swabs and tissue samples in the privacy of their homes that can then be used for detecting Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which causes cervical cancer in women and sexually transmitted infections like syphilis or gonorrhea.

These kits are quite efficient as those done by a doctor, said Mayur Abhaya, MD, LifeCell International. “The sample collection efficiency, even though it is self-administered at home, can give results which are equally effective as those being done by a doctor,” he said.

Abhaya noted that people are comfortable taking these tests in the convenience of their home “where there is no people to people interaction so their privacy is respected”.

As per the World Health Organisation, over one million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide but a lot more go unreported or untreated, or worse, undiagnosed.

The test kits allow collection of samples that are needed to test for seven commonly acquired infections in both women and men. The HPV test, for instance, can detect 24-high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus, which causes cervical cancer in women. The results of these tests are generated online in 2-3 days.

These home sampling kits are expected to benefit a large population of India. As per the WHO’s estimates over six lakh cases of cervical cancer were reported in 2020, of which 21% were from India, making it the highest in Asia.

Experts say early detection of diseases like cervical cancer, syphilis and chlamydia will lead to better treatment outcomes for both men and women, especially expecting mothers.

“Before cervical cancer develops, there are 10 years of pre-cancer and if we pick it up at that time and treat it, you prevent cancer,” Dr Nandita Palshetkar, President, Indian Society For Assisted Reproduction, explained. “HPV testing is done so that if you have the infection, you need to do the pap smear test regularly because you are at a high risk of cancer,” she said.

LIfeCell International, which started as a stem-cell collection and cryo-storage agency, has recently branched out into products that focus on fertility and reproductive health, baby development, and genetic assessments.

In addition to home sample collection kits for STD and HPV test, the company has launched kits to test a number of other health factors from sperm health to hormonal health, fertility, Omega-3 fatty acids like DHA that determine fetal and child development, and perimenopause.

They offer testing of these samples at centres across over 200 cities. It is also in talks with state governments to provide access to its kits and testing services in rural areas.