LifeCell launches self-sampling test kit to help detect cervical cancer, STDs

These home sampling kits are expected to benefit a large population of India. As per the WHO’s estimates over six lakh cases of cervical cancer were reported in 2020, of which 21% were from India, making it the highest in Asia.

Chennai-based LifeCell International has launched test kits that allow people to collect cell swabs and tissue samples in the privacy of their homes that can then be used for testing cervical cancer in women and sexually transmitted infections like syphilis or gonorrhea.

These kits are quite efficient as those done by a doctor, said Mayur Abhaya, MD, LifeCell International. “The sample collection efficiency, even though it is self-administered at home, can give results which are equally effective as those being done by a doctor,” he said.

Abhaya noted that people are comfortable taking these tests in the convenience of their home “where there is no people to people interaction so their privacy is respected”.