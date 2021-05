‘Mucormycosis’, recently well known as the Black Fungus and very rare infection, has been the centre of attraction in the last few weeks.

Mucormycosis, previously called Zygomycosis, refers to several different diseases caused by infection with fungi, in order Mucorales.

Rhizopus species are the most common causative organisms.

It is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables.

It is ubiquitous and found in soil and air and even in the nose and mucus of healthy people.

Doctors believe Mucormycosis, which has an overall mortality rate of 50-85 percent, maybe being triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Steroids lead to a drop in immunity, which indeed leads to triggering these cases of Mucormycosis.

Rhinocerebral

Pulmonary

Cutoneous

Gastra Intestinal

Disseminated

Uncommon Presentations

The major route of infection is via inhalation of Conidia; other routes include ingestion and traumatic inoculation.

When spores are deposited in the nasal turbinates, rhino cerebral disease develops. When spores inhaled into the lungs it becomes a pulmonary disease.

When ingested, ‘GI’ diseases ensue.

When the agents are introduced through interrupted skin, the cutaneous disease develops.

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Headache

Coughing

Shortness of Breath

Bloody Vomits

Altered Mental Status

Uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus

Immunosuppression by Steroids

Prolonged ICU Stay

Comorbidities- Post Transplant / Malignancy

VoriConazole Therapy

Neutropenia

When to suspect?

Sinusitis- Nasal blockage or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), local pain on the cheekbone One-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling Blackish discolouration over the bridge of nose/palate Toothache, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement Blurred or double vision with pain, fever, skin lesion, thrombosis and necrosis Chest pain, pleural effusion, haemoptysis, worsening of respiratory symptoms

Control Hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics

Use steroids judiciously- Correct timing, correct dose and duration

Use clear, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

Do not miss warning sign and symptoms

Do not consider all the cases with a blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or Covid-19 patients on immunomodulators

Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigation, as appropriate (KOH Staining & Microscopy Culture, MALDI – TOF) for detecting fungal aetiology

Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for Mucormycosis

Control Diabetes and Daibetic Ketoacidosis

Discontinue immunomodulating drugs

Reduce Steroids (with an aim to discontinue rapidly)

No antifungal prophylaxis needed

Extensive Surgical Debridement (to remove all necrotic materials)

Medical Treatment

Install peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC / ins) Maintain adequate systemic hydration Infuse Normal Saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion Antifungal Therapy for at least 4-6 weeks Monitor patients clinically and with radio-imaging for response and to detect disease progression