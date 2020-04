COVID-19 cases have crossed 2.5 million worldwide. So far South Korea has been the most successful in fighting COVID-19. At 2.23 percent, the country has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world. Out of 10,683 cases, more than 8000 have recovered.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, South Korea’s Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-Kil said, “Our robust healthcare system is supported by advanced ICT infrastructure. We have used preventive and rigorous testing strategy using the 3T method, test, trace and treat.”

The envoy explained how South Korea has managed to deal with the pandemic without going in for a lockdown. “Korea avoided lockdown due to faster tracing. We were well prepared with medical infrastructure. We cannot destroy our economy. We are dependent on an open economy. Trade & manufacturing are very important to us. We cannot shut down our country entirely”, he said.

The diplomat said that Korea being a smaller country could manage without a lockdown but a lockdown may be effective for a large country like India.

South Korea has already provided 450,000 test kits to India and a South Korean company would also be manufacturing testing kits in Manesar, Haryana. The envoy said that Prime Minister Modi and President Moon Jae In have shared their views about the coronavirus pandemic.