Less than 20 patients suffering from novel coronavirus, which causes acute respiratory issues, are on ventilation support in India.

India has reported a total of 1,071 positive coronavirus cases as of March 30 morning. This means nearly 2 percent of Covid-19 patients on ventilators in India as of now.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the government is facing challenges in availability of ventilators as only 14,000 have been identified across various hospitals so far.

The government is also seeking help from China and has approached Chinese suppliers for sourcing 10,000 ventilators. The novel coronavirus emerged for the first time in the Wuhan region of China.

The government has also started the process of identifying domestic manufacturers for ventilator supply.

Among the domestic companies, the government has identified Agva Healthcare in Noida and has placed an order of 10,000 ventilators. The company is expected to start supplying ventilators by the second week of April.

In addition, an order of 30,000 ventilators has also been placed with state-run aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited. Indian automobile manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Hyundai India are already preparing to manufacture ventilators.