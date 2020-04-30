Healthcare Less smokers among COVID-19 patients, finds review of 28 studies Updated : April 30, 2020 02:31 PM IST The UK study showed that the proportion of smokers among COVID-19 patients was just five percent, a third of the national rate of 14.4 percent, Mail Online reported this week. Among epidemiological risk factors, the role of smoking, till date, is not clear. But two studies in the review showed that when smokers test positive for the virus, the complications due the disease are likely to become so serious that they require ventilation support. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365