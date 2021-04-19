Leaders write to PM Modi on COVID-19 measures; here is what they suggest

As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge several concerned political leaders, cutting across party lines, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The most recent letter to PM Modi came from former PM Manmohan Singh offering a five-point plan to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. The measures suggested include:

1. Government should place coronavirus vaccine orders for delivery within the next six months. In order to vaccinate a significant size of the population, a sufficient number of vaccines should be procured from the vaccine manufacturers with a time-bound schedule of supply.

2. Singh asked the government to make public the mechanism of how the vaccines will be supplied to the states in the next 6 months. The states with a clear idea about the availability of vaccines can plan for a smooth rollout of inoculations. He also suggested the central government should hold only 10 percent of the vaccine stock and distribute the rest.

3. The former Prime Minister also said states should be allowed the flexibility to decide who qualifies as a frontline worker as many states have expressed their desire to do so.

4. He also urged the government to support vaccine manufacturers, most of whom belong to the private sector, by providing funding and necessary concessions to expand their manufacturing capacities.

5. Any vaccine that has been cleared for use by credible government agencies in foreign countries should be allowed to be imported without insisting on domestic bridging trials.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier this month, in his letter to PM Modi, had asked the central government to stop the export of COVID-19 vaccines. He had also advocated for providing income support to vulnerable sections of society. Further, he had asked PM Modi to stop holding political rallies and events.

Similarly, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a letter to PM Modi on April 15, had suggested that religious leaders should be asked to refrain from holding large gatherings. The other measures suggested by Uddhav Thackeray included extending the timeline for filing the GST returns for MSMEs, a 'mini lockdown' and allowing the states to use the State Disaster Response Fund, among others.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an enhanced supply of oxygen and beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi as the national capital goes through the worst phase of COVID-19 infections.

Kejriwal also urged the Indian Railways for bed facilities in train coaches for the patients at Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti stations.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked for the Centre's nod to buy COVID-19 vaccine doses directly with state funds and launch a free inoculation drive. Also, DMK chief MK Stalin has asked the PM to send 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine vials to Tamil Nadu.