Laurus Labs' oral HIV/AIDS drug Dolutegravir gets US FDA nod

Laurus Labs claims that this paediatric drug administration through Oral Dispersible Film technology developed by the company will simplify the drug administration in children. Furthermore, it will help in bringing a significant benefit in compliance of ARV medication in the paediatric HIV treatment.

Pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs, on Tuesday, said that it has secured the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for the World's First Paediatric ARV Oral Dispersible Film (ODF) drug, Dolutegravir 5mg and 10mg in HIV/AIDS treatment.

"We are happy to receive the USFDA tentative approval for the World's First Paediatric ARV drug Dolutegravir 5mg and 10mg, Oral Dispersible Film. This option will help in strict compliance and adherence in the HIV treatment and benefits caretakers," said Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs.

Earlier, Laurus Labs also became the first generic approved company for a fixed dose combination of Abacavir/Dolutegravir/Lamivudine 600/50/300 mg, which is being used to treat adult HIV patients for 2nd line treatment.

Last month, Laurus Labs reported its Q4 earnings. The company’s profit plummeted nearly 60 percent to Rs 103 crore against Rs 234.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Hyderabad-headquartered company’s EBITDA fell by nearly 30 percent to Rs 285.6 crore against Rs 396.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

At the beginning of the year, US FDA gave Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for Laurus Labs’ Vizag Unit-V, which it had inspected from October 24-28, 2022.