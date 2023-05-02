Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
Laurus Labs' oral HIV/AIDS drug Dolutegravir gets US FDA nod

By Tanmay Tiwary  May 2, 2023 3:33:47 PM IST (Published)

Laurus Labs claims that this paediatric drug administration through Oral Dispersible Film technology developed by the company will simplify the drug administration in children. Furthermore, it will help in bringing a significant benefit in compliance of ARV medication in the paediatric HIV treatment.

Pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs, on Tuesday, said that it has secured the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for the World's First Paediatric ARV Oral Dispersible Film (ODF) drug, Dolutegravir 5mg and 10mg in HIV/AIDS treatment.

"We are happy to receive the USFDA tentative approval for the World's First Paediatric ARV drug Dolutegravir 5mg and 10mg, Oral Dispersible Film. This option will help in strict compliance and adherence in the HIV treatment and benefits caretakers," said Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs.
