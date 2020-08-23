  • SENSEX
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Updated : August 23, 2020 07:50 PM IST

The number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 3 million mark with 69,239 new cases reported on Sunday even as the country opened up various sectors from lockdown.
The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is "under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is limited, the World Health Organization's Dr Mike Ryan said.
