Healthcare Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus Updated : August 23, 2020 07:50 PM IST The number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 3 million mark with 69,239 new cases reported on Sunday even as the country opened up various sectors from lockdown. The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is "under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is limited, the World Health Organization's Dr Mike Ryan said.