Lata Mangeshkar's condition improving: Maharashtra health minister

The health condition of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who remains admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, is improving, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

"Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters in Jalna.

After discussing with her family members, the Breach Candy Hospital can update about the health of the veteran singer, Tope said. Earlier in the day, associate professor, Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital.