Lata Mangeshkar off ventilator but under observation, says doctor

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctor treating her said today. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8, where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

According to Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement. She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation in the ICU, Samdani said.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.