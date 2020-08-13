  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Last doctor standing: Pandemic pushes Indian hospital to brink

Updated : August 13, 2020 11:32 AM IST

Bihar is India's third-most-populous state; if it were a country, it would be the 14th-most-populous in the world.
The state has a rich history, including the site where the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment beneath the shade of a Bodhi tree.
Last doctor standing: Pandemic pushes Indian hospital to brink

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Over 3 Cr N95 masks, 1.28 Cr PPEs, 10 Cr HCQ tablets given to states, UTs by Centre for free

Over 3 Cr N95 masks, 1.28 Cr PPEs, 10 Cr HCQ tablets given to states, UTs by Centre for free

Steel Strips Wheels bags order worth over EUR 1,43,000 from EU

Steel Strips Wheels bags order worth over EUR 1,43,000 from EU

Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings

Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement