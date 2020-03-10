  • SENSEX
Lancet study identifies key death risks with coronavirus

Updated : March 10, 2020 04:04 PM IST

The new study of 191 patients with confirmed COVID-19 from two hospitals in Wuhan, China, is the first time researchers have examined risk factors associated with severe disease and death in hospitalised adults.
On average, patients were middle-aged (median age 56 years), most were men (62 percent, 119 patients), and around half had underlying chronic conditions (48 percent, 91 patients) — the most common being high blood pressure, and diabetes.
The median duration of fever was about 12 days in survivors, which was similar in non-survivors.
