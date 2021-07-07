Lambda variant of coronavirus deadlier than Delta, says Malaysian Health Ministry

The Lambda variant of the Coronavirus, which has been detected in 30 countries, is deadlier than the Delta variant, the Malaysian Health Ministry has said. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated Lambda as a 'variant of interest' showing an increased transmission and resistance to antibodies.

Lambda virus was first discovered in Peru. Peru has the unique distinction of having the highest mortality rate in the world, according to a tweet posted by the Malaysian Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry of Malaysia, "The Lambda variant of COVID-19 is turning out to be deadlier than Delta." The Malaysian Health Ministry added that cases of Lambda variant have been detected in more than 30 countries.

The Lambda strain accounted for nearly 82 percent of the samples detected during May and June in Peru, as per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) while Chile, another South American country reported 31 percent of samples in the same period, as per Euro News.

In the United Kingdom, the Public Health England (PHE) has added Lambda to its list of variants under investigation (VUI) due to international expansion and several notable mutations, including L452Q and F490S. Overseas travel is said to be the main cause for the six cases of Lambda reported in the UK in the past four weeks.