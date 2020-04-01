  • SENSEX
Lakshmi Mittal companies pledge Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Updated : April 01, 2020 10:01 AM IST

Mittal said that his companies' operations are contributing through supporting daily meals of over 5,000 as well as providing food kits to more than 30,000 people and augmenting ambulance services and preparing care centres in location close to production facilities.
