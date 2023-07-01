CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsLabs at Ipca’s Pithampur unit don’t have scientifically sound test procedures: US FDA | Exclusive

Labs at Ipca’s Pithampur unit don’t have scientifically sound test procedures: US FDA | Exclusive

Labs at Ipca’s Pithampur unit don’t have scientifically sound test procedures: US FDA | Exclusive
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Jul 1, 2023 12:32:00 PM IST (Published)

Pharmaceutical company Ipca Laboratories' Pithampur unit in Madhya Pradesh was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration from June 15 to June 23, following which the US federal agency has issued eight observations to the firm.

Pharmaceutical company Ipca Laboratories' Pithampur unit in Madhya Pradesh was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration from June 15 to June 23, following which the US federal agency has issued eight observations to the firm.

US FDA observed that the pharma firm’s plant failed to review discrepancy in batch distribution and did not establish time limits for completion of production phase to assure quality.
Following the nine-day inspection, the FDA noted that the suitability of testing methods was not verified under actual conditions of use at Ipca’s Pithampur unit. It also said that the equipment was not cleaned and maintained at appropriate intervals.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X