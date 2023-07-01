Labs at Ipca’s Pithampur unit don’t have scientifically sound test procedures: US FDA | Exclusive

Pharmaceutical company Ipca Laboratories' Pithampur unit in Madhya Pradesh was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration from June 15 to June 23, following which the US federal agency has issued eight observations to the firm.

US FDA observed that the pharma firm’s plant failed to review discrepancy in batch distribution and did not establish time limits for completion of production phase to assure quality.