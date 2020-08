Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire entrepreneur took to the social media platform and said: "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way."

The Biocon head had in July said that she was extremely encouraged by the clinical trials of Itolizumab--better known by its brand name ALZUMAb, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for treating COVID-19. The drug is being used by numerous doctors and over 150 people had recovered from coronavirus until July 13.