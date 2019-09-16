Healthcare
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee bring CAR T-cell therapy to cancer patients in India; Find all the details here
Updated : September 16, 2019 03:36 PM IST
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is currently not available in India.
In the US, two drugs approved for this therapy are sold for nearly Rs 3 crore per person.
Working on reducing the price of this drug in India by tenfold.
