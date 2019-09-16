#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee bring CAR T-cell therapy to cancer patients in India; Find all the details here

Updated : September 16, 2019 03:36 PM IST

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is currently not available in India.
In the US, two drugs approved for this therapy are sold for nearly Rs 3 crore per person.
Working on reducing the price of this drug in India by tenfold.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee bring CAR T-cell therapy to cancer patients in India; Find all the details here
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price

Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

Is the worst over for midcaps? Despite volatility these stocks have gained over 10% in the last 1 month

Is the worst over for midcaps? Despite volatility these stocks have gained over 10% in the last 1 month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV