Healthcare
Keto diet may help tackle Alzheimer's disease progression, says study
Updated : December 10, 2019 04:51 PM IST
Researchers from the Society for Neuroscience genetically reduced levels of SIRT3 in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease.
Increasing SIRT3 levels via ketone consumption may be a way to protect interneurons and delay the progression of the disease
