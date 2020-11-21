Healthcare Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crosses 5.55 lakh, toll goes past 2000 mark Updated : November 21, 2020 07:31 PM IST In the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples were tested, as the test positivity rate touched 9.59 percent. Six new areas were included in the hotspot list, while three places were deleted. As many as 3,18,079 people are under observation, including 16,330 in hospitals. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.