The Kerala government has decided to prioritise 32 categories of frontline workers in the 18-45 age group for COVID-19 vaccination. The state's Health and Family Welfare Department said the decision was taken on the basis of recommendations of an expert committee.

Vaccination for all adults in India was opened on May 1 with the Phase 3 vaccination drive, and many states had announced separately that they would provide jabs free of cost. The Centre recently allowed the state governments to select and prioritise groups that need to be vaccinated first.

As per the state government order, all the people engaged at oxygen manufacturing plants, filling stations, distribution centres and drivers of oxygen tankers will be inoculated on priority. The list also includes field staff of Indian Railways, field staff and ground staff at the airports, field officers of telecom department and field staff of the road transport department, among others.

Ration shop owners, people with disability, milk distributors, newspaper distributors and palliative care workers have also been included in the priority list. Journalists engaged in ground reporting will also be administered jabs on priority.

The decision to prioritise certain groups comes as many states across India are still reporting vaccine shortages, which are expected to last until June. Even though Kerala has made the best use of the vaccines it has been provided, reporting less than zero percent wastage, there is still a shortfall of vaccines in the state.

The state is currently seeing high positivity rates of COVID-19 and has even imposed 'triple lockdown' to curb the spread of the deadly virus.