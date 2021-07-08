Kerala reports cases of Zika virus; symptoms, prevention and cure of mosquito-borne disease

At least 10 cases of Zika virus have been reported in the state of Kerala. 13 samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and 10 come back positive, sources told News18. All 10 cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George said, “We have doubts about 13 positives in the samples sent to NIV”, reported News18.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that is usually borne by the Aedes aegypti species of mosquitoes, the same which transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

The disease is usually spread by mosquitoes, the transmission of bodily fluids, and sexual intercourse. The disease is usually mild in nature, but it can be transmitted easily and cause birth defects in pregnant women.

In early 2015, an endemic outbreak of the Zika virus spread from Brazil to neighbouring countries in South America and North America. The virus caused congenital defects like microcephaly in newborns.

Treatment

Zika virus doesn’t have any known treatment neither do any of the diseases associated with the virus. With the symptoms being mild in most cases, patients are advised to get plenty of rest, drink a lot of fluids and take common analgesics for pain and fever.

In case that a pregnant woman contracts the virus, individuals are urged to immediately seek medical attention to mitigate and monitor the effects of the virus on the pregnancy.

Prevention

With there being no cure to the Zika virus, the primary way of combating the disease is through prevention of the disease. The disease is easily transmissible and can easily spread to endemic levels without proper intervention and prevention protocols.