0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kerala reports 20,598 backlog COVID deaths in 3 months; details here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Kerala has reported 20,598 backlog COVID-19 deaths over the last three months. This is 40 percent of the total deaths reported by the state in the same period. 

Kerala reports 20,598 backlog COVID deaths in 3 months; details here
Kerala has reported 20,598 backlog COVID-19 deaths over the last three months. This is 40 percent of the total deaths reported by the state in the same period.
Here is the list of backlog deaths from October 22, 2021, to January 20, 2022:
DateBacklog deaths
22-Oct464
23-Oct399
24-Oct292
25-Oct228
26-Oct392
27-Oct529
28-Oct652
29-Oct385
30-Oct296
31-Oct153
1-Nov290
2-Nov142
3-Nov311
4-Nov81
5-Nov268
6-Nov417
7-Nov180
8-Nov182
9-Nov337
10-Nov211
11-Nov372
12-Nov412
13-Nov151
14-Nov19
15-Nov70
16-Nov171
17-Nov327
18-Nov321
19-Nov155
20-Nov216
21-Nov156
22-Nov105
23-Nov313
24-Nov308
25-Nov328
26-Nov355
27-Nov526
28-Nov140
29-Nov58
30-Nov158
1-Dec307
2-Dec254
3-Dec225
4-Dec263
5-Dec138
6-Dec138
7-Dec106
8-Dec77
9-Dec173
10-Dec309
11-Dec195
12-Dec109
13-Dec165
14-Dec146
15-Dec157
16-Dec284
17-Dec221
18-Dec175
19-Dec85
20-Dec405
21-Dec200
22-Dec347
23-Dec269
24-Dec311
25-Dec104
26-Dec252
27-Dec213
28-Dec206
29-Dec199
30-Dec149
31-Dec342
1-Jan219
2-Jan66
3-Jan41
4-Jan423
5-Jan229
6-Jan204
7-Jan154
8-Jan209
9-Jan14
10-Jan147
11-Jan277
12-Jan176
13-Jan96
14-Jan179
15-Jan89
16-Jan150
17-Jan54
18-Jan83
19-Jan85
20-Jan309
Total20,598
Also, Kerala has registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, were the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.
The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. According to the state's health sector, only 3 percent are admitted to hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Omicron News LIVE Updates: Karnataka lifts weekend curfew; will re-impose if cases surge, says minister

next story