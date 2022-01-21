Kerala reports 20,598 backlog COVID deaths in 3 months; details here

Kerala has reported 20,598 backlog COVID-19 deaths over the last three months. This is 40 percent of the total deaths reported by the state in the same period.
Here is the list of backlog deaths from October 22, 2021, to January 20, 2022:
|Date
|Backlog deaths
|22-Oct
|464
|23-Oct
|399
|24-Oct
|292
|25-Oct
|228
|26-Oct
|392
|27-Oct
|529
|28-Oct
|652
|29-Oct
|385
|30-Oct
|296
|31-Oct
|153
|1-Nov
|290
|2-Nov
|142
|3-Nov
|311
|4-Nov
|81
|5-Nov
|268
|6-Nov
|417
|7-Nov
|180
|8-Nov
|182
|9-Nov
|337
|10-Nov
|211
|11-Nov
|372
|12-Nov
|412
|13-Nov
|151
|14-Nov
|19
|15-Nov
|70
|16-Nov
|171
|17-Nov
|327
|18-Nov
|321
|19-Nov
|155
|20-Nov
|216
|21-Nov
|156
|22-Nov
|105
|23-Nov
|313
|24-Nov
|308
|25-Nov
|328
|26-Nov
|355
|27-Nov
|526
|28-Nov
|140
|29-Nov
|58
|30-Nov
|158
|1-Dec
|307
|2-Dec
|254
|3-Dec
|225
|4-Dec
|263
|5-Dec
|138
|6-Dec
|138
|7-Dec
|106
|8-Dec
|77
|9-Dec
|173
|10-Dec
|309
|11-Dec
|195
|12-Dec
|109
|13-Dec
|165
|14-Dec
|146
|15-Dec
|157
|16-Dec
|284
|17-Dec
|221
|18-Dec
|175
|19-Dec
|85
|20-Dec
|405
|21-Dec
|200
|22-Dec
|347
|23-Dec
|269
|24-Dec
|311
|25-Dec
|104
|26-Dec
|252
|27-Dec
|213
|28-Dec
|206
|29-Dec
|199
|30-Dec
|149
|31-Dec
|342
|1-Jan
|219
|2-Jan
|66
|3-Jan
|41
|4-Jan
|423
|5-Jan
|229
|6-Jan
|204
|7-Jan
|154
|8-Jan
|209
|9-Jan
|14
|10-Jan
|147
|11-Jan
|277
|12-Jan
|176
|13-Jan
|96
|14-Jan
|179
|15-Jan
|89
|16-Jan
|150
|17-Jan
|54
|18-Jan
|83
|19-Jan
|85
|20-Jan
|309
|Total
|20,598
Also, Kerala has registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, were the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.
The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. According to the state's health sector, only 3 percent are admitted to hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501.
