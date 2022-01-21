Kerala reports 20,598 backlog COVID deaths in 3 months; details here

Kerala has reported 20,598 backlog COVID-19 deaths over the last three months. This is 40 percent of the total deaths reported by the state in the same period.

Here is the list of backlog deaths from October 22, 2021, to January 20, 2022:

Date Backlog deaths 22-Oct 464 23-Oct 399 24-Oct 292 25-Oct 228 26-Oct 392 27-Oct 529 28-Oct 652 29-Oct 385 30-Oct 296 31-Oct 153 1-Nov 290 2-Nov 142 3-Nov 311 4-Nov 81 5-Nov 268 6-Nov 417 7-Nov 180 8-Nov 182 9-Nov 337 10-Nov 211 11-Nov 372 12-Nov 412 13-Nov 151 14-Nov 19 15-Nov 70 16-Nov 171 17-Nov 327 18-Nov 321 19-Nov 155 20-Nov 216 21-Nov 156 22-Nov 105 23-Nov 313 24-Nov 308 25-Nov 328 26-Nov 355 27-Nov 526 28-Nov 140 29-Nov 58 30-Nov 158 1-Dec 307 2-Dec 254 3-Dec 225 4-Dec 263 5-Dec 138 6-Dec 138 7-Dec 106 8-Dec 77 9-Dec 173 10-Dec 309 11-Dec 195 12-Dec 109 13-Dec 165 14-Dec 146 15-Dec 157 16-Dec 284 17-Dec 221 18-Dec 175 19-Dec 85 20-Dec 405 21-Dec 200 22-Dec 347 23-Dec 269 24-Dec 311 25-Dec 104 26-Dec 252 27-Dec 213 28-Dec 206 29-Dec 199 30-Dec 149 31-Dec 342 1-Jan 219 2-Jan 66 3-Jan 41 4-Jan 423 5-Jan 229 6-Jan 204 7-Jan 154 8-Jan 209 9-Jan 14 10-Jan 147 11-Jan 277 12-Jan 176 13-Jan 96 14-Jan 179 15-Jan 89 16-Jan 150 17-Jan 54 18-Jan 83 19-Jan 85 20-Jan 309 Total 20,598

Also, Kerala has registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, were the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. According to the state's health sector, only 3 percent are admitted to hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501.