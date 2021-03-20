  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Kerala records 2,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Updated : March 20, 2021 06:55 PM IST

Kerala logged 2,078 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 15 deaths, taking the infection count to 11,02,702 and the toll to 4,482.
A total of 2,211 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,72,554.
State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state tested 58,777 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 3.54 percent.
Kerala records 2,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Published : March 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement