Kerala records 2,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Updated : March 20, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Kerala logged 2,078 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 15 deaths, taking the infection count to 11,02,702 and the toll to 4,482.
A total of 2,211 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,72,554.
State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state tested 58,777 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 3.54 percent.
