Kerala nurse in Saudi Arabia tested positive for coronavirus, 30 more quarantined in hospital

Updated : January 23, 2020 08:57 PM IST

At least 30 nurses from Kerala had also been kept under isolation at the hospital and they had taken care of a Filipino nurse who had tested positive for the virus.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment for the nurses.
