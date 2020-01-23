Healthcare
Kerala nurse in Saudi Arabia tested positive for coronavirus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Updated : January 23, 2020 08:57 PM IST
At least 30 nurses from Kerala had also been kept under isolation at the hospital and they had taken care of a Filipino nurse who had tested positive for the virus.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment for the nurses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more