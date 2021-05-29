Kerala, Mumbai include students going abroad in priority group for COVID-19 vaccination Updated : May 29, 2021 11:36:54 IST The Kerala government will issue the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the recipient mentioned on it. BMC has set aside three days from May 31- June 2, for vaccination of foreign bound students without pre-registration at specified centres. According to BMC, students with proof of confirmed admission at foreign universities or the required foreign visa students will get preference for vaccination. Published : May 29, 2021 11:36 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply