Kerala, Mumbai include students going abroad in priority group for COVID-19 vaccination

The students from Kerala and Mumbai, heading for foreign universities, have been included on the priority list for COVId-19 vaccination. The Kerala government has also added those travelling abroad for jobs to the priority vaccination list.

Kerala government said that it will issue the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the recipient mentioned on it. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the government would give such recipients Covishield as the WHO has cleared it, the Indian Express reported.

Veena George had requested the Central government to allow concession for foreign-bound travellers in administering the second dose of Covishield vaccine. The state government decided to go ahead as there was no direction from the Centre, she said, according to the report.

Kerala Health Department also tweaked vaccination norms by permitting those travelling abroad to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine after 4 to 6 weeks, as against the prevailing 12-16-week interval.

Kerala's district officers are asked to verify any of the valid documents to provide the preference vaccination including a valid visa, an admission document for students and a document of job confirmation or a work permit.

The officers have also been asked to check whether the destination country mandates vaccination for travel clearance.

Meanwhile, BMC has set aside three days, from May 31 to June 2, for walk-in vaccination of foreign bound students in the 18-44-year age group at specified centres.

According to BMC, students with proof of confirmed admission at foreign universities or the required foreign visa students will get a preference for vaccination.

The guardian minister for Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray on May 28 said in a tweet, “For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba.”

On May 28, 20,454 people in the 18-44 age groups were vaccinated. On the other hand, Kerala has administered 123,208 vaccines to people in the 18-44 age group as of May 27, 2021.