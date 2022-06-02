With 3,712 new COVID-19 cases, India recorded a daily spike of over 35 percent in the last 24 hours. The country's overall caseload has now surged to 4,31,64,544, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early on Thursday.

The country's single-day COVID-19 tally today was the highest in 26 days with Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi being major contributors. In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported nearly 65 percent rise in daily infection with 1,197 new COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra reported 1,081 new cases, 52 percent higher than the tally reported the previous day. This was the highest daily rise the state recorded after February 24. On February 24, Maharashtra recorded 1,124 infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 368 new cases -- five less than the previous day -- and zero death in the last 24 hours. The national capital's COVID-19 tally went up to 19,07,264, while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 2

Besides, no new death was reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Only Kerala reported five backlog deaths, taking nationwide COVID-19 toll to 5,24,641.

An increase of 1,123 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. This pushed the country's active caseload to 19,509. As of Thursday, the active cases comprised 0.05 percent of the cumulative infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,20,394. With this, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

Moreover, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 percent, while the weekly positivity rate touched 0.67 percent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive exceeded 193.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.