Kerala, Maharashtra asked to consider night curfews amid rising COVID-19 cases

The government has asked Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews in areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases as India has reported more than 40,000 cases for two days in a row on Friday.

India reported 44,658 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 3,26,03,188. Fatalities rose by 496 and the death toll rose to 436,861.

Kerala has accounted for nearly 60 percent of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases, followed by 16 percent in Maharashtra

"More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections," the Home Ministry said on Thursday evening after its secretary Ajay Bhalla held a meeting with the two states.

"This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having a higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives, and COVID-appropriate behaviour."

The ministry also said that the states had been asked to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity". The state governments were advised that they should continue with their vaccination programmes and in case they required more vaccines, they would be provided to the extent possible.

The states were also advised that testing must be ramped up in areas where positivity rates are being found to be on the higher side. The focus should also be placed over the next few months to suppress the levels of transmission of the virus so that the chain of transmission can be controlled more effectively, the statement said.

