Kerala imposes lockdown on July 31, August 1 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed lockdown in the state for two days -- July 31 and August 1 -- amid rising COVID-19 cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. The team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management, Mandaviya said.

The state had on Wednesday recorded 22,056 new cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,457 with 131 more deaths. As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.

The positivity rate in the state was found to be 11.2 percent. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

