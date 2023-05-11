Kerala medico strike escalates after young doctor stabbed, CM calls for urgent meeting

The tragic incident occurred at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in the Kollam district, where 23-year-old Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death while attending to a patient with a leg wound around 4:30 am on May 10.

Doctors in Kerala have launched widespread protests after Dr Vandana Das, a young doctor, was stabbed to death by a patient in the Kollam district. They are demanding immediate legislation to protect hospitals from such incidents.

Responding to the murder and the subsequent protests, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for an urgent high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the protection of health workers in his state.

In response to the call for protest by various organisations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the majority of doctors in the state have not reported to work in hospitals for the past 24 hours. The organisation has called for the implementation of Central laws and measures and to declare hospitals as "safe zones."