An all-party meet held on Monday decided against imposing a lockdown in Kerala. The decision comes on the back of rising COVID-19 case numbers across the country.

However, the existing weekend lockdown and night curfew restrictions will continue and the government has imposed fresh restrictions across the state.

Among the fresh curbs, the government announced that no gathering of crowds and no victory celebrations will be allowed after the announcement of the Assembly elections on May 2.

According to the fresh curbs imposed by the state government, cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars have been ordered to remain shut. Only essential services and emergency services will be permitted on Saturdays and Sundays as the weekend curfew remains in force across the state.

Weekend curbs and night curfew will be in force to prevent unnecessary movement by the residents. Shops can stay open till 7.30 pm, though shop owners have requested the government to relax the timings.

While restaurants have to down shutters by 7.30 pm, takeaway and home delivery can continue till 9 pm. All social, political, cultural and religious functions/gatherings are prohibited until further orders, the new government directive mentioned.

Districts with a high number of cases and high positivity rates have already been turned into containment zones but will see further restrictions to prevent the surge from getting out of control.