Kerala adds highest daily tally in 99 days at 31,445; active cases account for over 50% of India's caseload

Kerala has reported 31,445 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in 99 days. India has reported 46,164 new cases, taking the total number to 3,25,58,530, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. At 1,70,829, the southern state is accounting for over half of India's total active caseload. The total number of active cases in India stood at 3,33,725.

In the last 24 hours, 215 people lost their lives in Kerala alone and the toll increased to 19,972. The daily fatalities in the country were recorded at 607 with the number climbing to 4,36,365, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The test positivity rate (TPR) crossed the 19 percent mark in the state, according to an official press release. After the Onam festivities, medical experts predicted that the TPR would go beyond 20 percent and that the number of infections would rise further.

Since July 27 after the Bakr-id celebrations when restrictions were relaxed for a few days, the state has been reporting around 20,000 cases almost every day.

A few days ago, experts had said that since Kerala had a large population that was not yet infected by COVID-19, the infection rate was bound to increase, which was also a reason for the increase in TPR. Also, the Delta strain of the virus, which is active in the state, was much more virulent than the earlier version which was prevalent during the first wave, and as a result, a considerable amount of time would be required to bring the TPR down, they said.

Earlier this month, a six-member central team visited eight districts of Kerala following a surge in cases in the state. During the visit, the team found that containment zones (CZs) were not made according to the Centre's guidelines, and the perimeter control and cordoning off of the CZs were not strict. Also, there were no buffer zones surrounding the CZs. The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be ranging from 10 to 14 percent and in some areas, it was 15 to 20 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2-crore on May 4 and 3-crore on June 23.

With inputs from PTI