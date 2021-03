Manipal Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Udupi campus, where its engineering college is located, was declared a containment zone on Wednesday (March 17) evening after over 50 COVID-19-positive cases were reported over the last two days. At least 25 cases were reported on Tuesday (March 16), while 27 people were found COVID-19 positive on Wednesday in the institute.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, confirmed this on Wednesday evening.

As per guidelines, the areas under the MIT campus have been cordoned off and the movement of people restricted for 14 days. Faculty and essential-duty staff are being allowed on the campus only with proper pass/identification. A fresh round of COVID-19 tests will also be conducted on the students on campus.

Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), however, said that the academic area had been excluded from the containment zone. “Students in the hostel will be asked to restrict their movement. We will continue online classes but laboratory/practical classes have been postponed. Pending examinations over the next two weeks will be postponed too," he was quoted as saying by news agency UNI.

District officials have clarified that the restrictions are currently limited to the MIT campus only and not the other areas of Manipal town. Udupi district officials stated that they were tracking the COVID-positive students. A large number of students of various colleges under MAHE also stay outside the campus. On Wednesday, Udupi district reported 33 COVID-19 cases, of which 27 were reported in MAHE alone.