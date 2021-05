Karnataka had floated a global tender to procure two crore COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month, as the state battles a devastating second wave of the pandemic, but the process has fallen flat after two suppliers that had applied to procure the Sputnik V vaccine for the state did not meet the requirements.

The state is now directly communicating with vaccine manufacturing companies, a top official said on Monday.

The two companies, Mumbai-based Bulk MRO Industrial Supply, a startup backed by the likes of Y Combinator, and Bengaluru-based Thulasi systems had come forward to supply the Sputnik V vaccine. However, Karnataka deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that both companies had failed to provide necessary documents and had also not turned up for virtual meetings.

"In response to the short-term global tender floated on May 15, two distribution companies had submitted applications. But they had not annexed the required technical and supply-ensuring documents. There was also no representation from these companies for the virtual meetings held," the deputy chief minister told the media on Monday.

"The process of communication has already begun directly with vaccine manufacturing companies as the government is not in a position to wait given the threat of possible third wave," Narayan said.

CNBC TV 18 reached out to Gaurang Shah, cofounder of Bulk MRO Industrial Supply, but did not receive a response. CNBC TV 18 could not reach out to Thulasi Systems till the time of publishing this.

The Karnataka government had approved Rs 843 crore for the global procurement of vaccines.

The state has seen intermittent shortages of the COVID vaccines and had also put vaccination for the age group of 18-44 yrs on hold because of the gap in supply. The government is currently vaccinating only priority groups such as street vendors and cab drivers in this age group.