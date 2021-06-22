Karnataka Task Force recommends reopening schools, says digital classes created large gaps in learning

The Karnataka Task Force on Tuesday recommended the reopening of schools physically to optimise learning, physical health, mental health and nutritional aspects of children. The recommendations were made as the COVID-19 cases are declining by the day and the state has eased restrictions.

The task force said the delay in reopening schools may make the situation worse for the children. The task force added that the delay may push children into malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, begging etc.

The task force opined that the digital classes have created large gaps in learning, thus creating educational inequality. Also, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics said a large number of children will be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

The task force said that decision on reopening schools should be taken by School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC). A district-level school safety review committee is to be established, the task force recommended.

On Monday, Karnataka reported 4,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and the death toll to 34,025, the health department said. The day also saw 8,404 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,54,139.