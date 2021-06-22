Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Karnataka Task Force recommends reopening schools, says digital classes created large gaps in learning

    Karnataka Task Force recommends reopening schools, says digital classes created large gaps in learning

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The task force said the delay in reopening school may make the situation worse for the children. The delay may push children into malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, begging etc.

    Karnataka Task Force recommends reopening schools, says digital classes created large gaps in learning
    The Karnataka Task Force on Tuesday recommended the reopening of schools physically to optimise learning, physical health, mental health and nutritional aspects of children. The recommendations were made as the COVID-19 cases are declining by the day and the state has eased restrictions.
    The task force said the delay in reopening schools may make the situation worse for the children. The task force added that the delay may push children into malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, begging etc.
    The task force opined that the digital classes have created large gaps in learning, thus creating educational inequality. Also, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics said a large number of children will be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.
    The task force said that decision on reopening schools should be taken by School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC). A district-level school safety review committee is to be established, the task force recommended.
    On Monday, Karnataka reported 4,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and the death toll to 34,025, the health department said. The day also saw 8,404 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,54,139.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    United States announces plans to allocate 55 million doses to be shared globally

    Next Article

    Centre should prepare for COVID-19 third wave, vaccinate on war footing, says Rahul Gandhi

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.80 -57.75
    Bajaj Finance6,016.80 -99.20
    Nestle17,436.55 -212.60
    HUL2,490.25 -24.10
    Kotak Mahindra1,757.10 -14.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.85 -58.70
    Bajaj Finance6,017.40 -98.45
    Nestle17,451.20 -191.30
    HUL2,489.60 -26.50
    IndusInd Bank1,000.35 -7.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.80 -57.75 -1.88
    Bajaj Finance6,016.80 -99.20 -1.62
    Nestle17,436.55 -212.60 -1.20
    HUL2,490.25 -24.10 -0.96
    Kotak Mahindra1,757.10 -14.95 -0.84
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.85 -58.70 -1.91
    Bajaj Finance6,017.40 -98.45 -1.61
    Nestle17,451.20 -191.30 -1.08
    HUL2,489.60 -26.50 -1.05
    IndusInd Bank1,000.35 -7.45 -0.74

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.36500.26500.36
    Euro-Rupee88.38600.06800.08
    Pound-Rupee103.28500.02200.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67300.00140.20
    View More