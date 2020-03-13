Karnataka shuts malls, theatres, asks all events to be on hold for one week

Karnataka has taken hard steps in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic as the state government has asked all malls, theatres, pubs across the state to remain closed for one week. The state has also banned any sporting events for the next week.

The government has also urged residents to not hold any marriage events, parties or other such gatherings over the next week in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, which has already led to the first death in the country in Karnataka Kalburgi area.

The state now has five positive cases, all in Bengaluru, which include employees of companies such as Google, Mindtree and Dell who returned from overseas travel. "We request people to cooperate and not hold any events and to also not travel," chief minister BS Yediyurappa said at a press conference on Friday.

All schools, universities across the state will also be closed for one week, and only students writing exams will be given concession. The government has also all companies with air-conditioned offices to let employees work from home for the next week.

The Karnataka government has also made it mandatory for all international passengers from all countries to be home quarantined for at least 14 days. "It is advised that IT company employees and others who work in air-conditioned offices work from home for the next few days," Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said.

Karnataka was the first state to include COVID-19 in epidemic diseases list earlier this week. Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar told CNBC-TV18 that over 1,000 people have been home quarantined in the state.

"Health department officers are sourcing primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases. Those contacts have been quarantined for 28 days," he added.

"We are creating segregated, isolated wards in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and have also requested private hospitals to keep beds for COIVD-19 patients. We have contacted Air Force and Navy to also provide beds in their hospitals," Sudhakar said.

The Infosys Foundation has written to the state government to help with civil work for a hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients and said that Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Healthcare will also offer to medical equipment for such a hospital.

Meanwhile, companies across the state, including scores of startups and internet companies such as Flipkart have asked employees to work from home for the next few days. Google India said that post a positive case confirmed from its Bengaluru office, it has asked employees to work from home.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health," Google said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety," the company added.