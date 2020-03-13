Healthcare Karnataka shuts malls, theatres, asks all events to be on hold for one week Updated : March 13, 2020 08:42 PM IST The government has also urged residents to not hold any marriage events, parties or other such gatherings over the next week in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. The state now has five positive cases, all in Bengaluru, which include employees of companies such as Google, Mindtree and Dell who returned from overseas travel. Karnataka was the first state to include COVID-19 in epidemic diseases list earlier this week.