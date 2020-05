As flights are set to resume from May 25, Karnataka has mandated 14-day quarantine for all passengers coming to the state via flights.

As per the latest standard operating procedure, returnees from high prevalence states coming via road, rail, air should be kept in institutional quarantine for 7 days and after negative COVID test, they should be sent for another 7-day home quarantine.

As of May 22, Karnataka government has included Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh in high prevalence states.

"Returnees from low prevalence states should be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine," the state government said.

