Karnataka ropes in 518 private hospitals, medical colleges for COVID-19 care

Updated : June 21, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Karnataka has ordered 518 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients.
Bengaluru has 44 of the empanelled facilities.
Due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has also identified Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living ashram, Kanteerva Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium to operate as COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients.
