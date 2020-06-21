Healthcare
Karnataka ropes in 518 private hospitals, medical colleges for COVID-19 care
Updated : June 21, 2020 11:30 AM IST
Karnataka has ordered 518 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients.
Bengaluru has 44 of the empanelled facilities.
Due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has also identified Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living ashram, Kanteerva Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium to operate as COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients.