Karnataka ropes in 518 private hospitals, medical colleges for COVID-19 care

Karnataka has ordered 518 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients. Bengaluru has 44 of the empanelled facilities.

The cases in these hospitals will be referred by the government health authorities such as Commissioner BBMP, Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Health Officers, District Leprosy Officers, among others.

Due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has also identified Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living ashram, Kanteerva Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium to operate as COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients.

Karnataka added 416 new cases on June 20. The total active cases in the state now stand at 3,170, pushing the infected tally to 8,697.