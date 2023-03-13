The victim was identified as Hire Gowda and the reports confirmed the infections caused by H3N2 on March 3, two days after his death, as per Karnataka health officials. The state has reported a total of 16 H3N2 cases from January to March and 10 cases of H1N1 this year so far.
Karnataka reported its first H3N2 death on Friday, March 10, with Health Department officials confirming that an 82-year-old from Alur taluk in Hassan district died on March 1 due to the virus. A total of 16 H3N2 cases have been reported from the state between January-March 2023. Also, about 10 cases of H1N1 have been reported this year so far in the state, according to a Times of India report.
Recommended ArticlesView All
SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective
Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The victim was identified as Hire Gowda and the reports confirmed the infections caused by H3N2 on March 3, two days after his death, as per the health officials.
The cases of H3N2, which is an influenza subtype, have been reported in several states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, which also reported one death.
On March 6, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had appealed to people not to panic and the state Health and Family Welfare Department issued an advisory to prevent and control the spread of the infection.
The Union Health Ministry said cases are expected to decline by March-end across the country. The ministry is tracking and keeping a close watch on infections and deaths.
Most of the infections are caused by the H3N2 virus, also known as the ‘Hong Kong flu,’ which has symptoms like high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue. It can lead to complications such as pneumonia, in people with comorbidities, the elderly, young children, and people with weak immunity.
What measures has Karnataka taken