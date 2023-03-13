The victim was identified as Hire Gowda and the reports confirmed the infections caused by H3N2 on March 3, two days after his death, as per Karnataka health officials. The state has reported a total of 16 H3N2 cases from January to March and 10 cases of H1N1 this year so far.

Karnataka reported its first H3N2 death on Friday, March 10, with Health Department officials confirming that an 82-year-old from Alur taluk in Hassan district died on March 1 due to the virus. A total of 16 H3N2 cases have been reported from the state between January-March 2023. Also, about 10 cases of H1N1 have been reported this year so far in the state, according to a Times of India report.

The victim was identified as Hire Gowda and the reports confirmed the infections caused by H3N2 on March 3, two days after his death, as per the health officials.

The cases of H3N2, which is an influenza subtype, have been reported in several states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, which also reported one death.

On March 6, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had appealed to people not to panic and the state Health and Family Welfare Department issued an advisory to prevent and control the spread of the infection.

The Union Health Ministry said cases are expected to decline by March-end across the country. The ministry is tracking and keeping a close watch on infections and deaths.

Most of the infections are caused by the H3N2 virus, also known as the ‘Hong Kong flu,’ which has symptoms like high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue. It can lead to complications such as pneumonia, in people with comorbidities, the elderly, young children, and people with weak immunity.

What measures has Karnataka taken

All district health officers (DHOs) in the state have been instructed to conduct regular influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) surveillance with appropriate sample collection for diagnosis.

The circular by Karnataka Health Commissioner Randeep D further instructed DHOs to ensure sufficient stock of all required doses of medicines at the health facilities, The Indian Express reported.

The Karnataka government also made masks mandatory for healthcare staff and issued an advisory to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Educational institutes in the city are taking additional safety measures to ensure student safety.

Several schools said they would set up isolation rooms for the exam-bound children who are unwell. Students who cannot make it to school on health grounds will be awarded marks based on internal assessments and previous exams, according to a Bangalore Mirror report.

Further, sanitisation, masks, and social distancing have already been put in place and parents have been advised to be extra careful.