Karnataka reopens schools for classes 6-8; Assam resumes physical classes for higher studies from today

Schools reopened in Karnataka for classes 6 to 8 from Monday. In Assam, offline classes resumed for final year or final semester students of post-graduate, graduate, higher secondary, nursing, and other technical courses. The move came as the COVID-19 cases declined in these states.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has still not considered reopening schools for classes 1 to 5. "No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with classes 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions," Bommai told PTI.

The government has already allowed the reopening of schools for students from class 9 to 12 since August 23.

Assam

The state government relaxed the curbs for final year or final semester students of post-graduate, graduate, higher secondary, nursing, and other technical courses and they could now attend physical classes from today if they have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

Before the start of physical classes, there will be a three-day vaccination drive for students, faculty, and staff, the minister said. Hostels of educational institutions are allowed to open only for the post-graduate, graduate, and higher secondary final year students who are fully vaccinated.

