The Karnataka government will be offering grace marks and financial incentives to the final year students of MBBS, BSc Nursing, and other nursing courses who will join the duty at COVID-19 hospitals in the state.

As announced by state health minister K Sudhakar, the final year MBBS students and nursing students will get a special allowance, grace marks, and risk allowance for joining the COVID-19 duty.

They’ll be considered corona warriors and accorded priority in vaccination. The minister made this announcement after a meeting with senior medical education department officials and senior ministers.

The details have not yet been finalised however, according to government officials more than 1 lakh MBBS, post-graduate doctors, and nurses will be able to qualify for the program, a Times of India report mentioned.

As per deputy chief minister, CN Ashwath Narayan, the government will be looking at giving MBBS students an incentive of Rs 10,000 on top of the Rs 30,000 stipend that they receive in the final year of their studies as they intern in various healthcare facilities. It is not yet clear how much risk allowance will be provided to the students.

Narayan, who handles the responsibilities of drugs and medical personnel for the COVID-19 pandemic also said the plan had already received permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to relax the rule of "pre-fixed" postings for final year MBBS students.

The state saw 49,058 new COVID-19 cases arise, nearly half of which, 23,706, were just from the capital of Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. These healthcare workers can ease the strain on already exhausted doctors, nurses, and more who are doing their best in the face of the coronavirus calamity.

Earlier, chief minister B S Yediyurappa had announced that lockdown is inevitable in the state if people do not cooperate with the COVID-19 safety protocols.