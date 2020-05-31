  • SENSEX
Karnataka allows intra-state movement, to issue separate orders for incoming inter-state travel

Updated : May 31, 2020 07:56 PM IST

In keeping with the directives of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar issued an order, which will immediately come into effect and "will be in force up to June 30, 2020."
The night curfew hours have been relaxed further. Instead of 7 pm to 7 am, the night curfew will be effective from 9 pm to 5 am throughout the state except for essential activities.
