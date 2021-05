Karnataka has imposed a two-week complete lockdown from 6 am on May 10 and would end at 6 am on May 25. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the lockdown has been implemented to curb the spike in coronavirus cases in the southern state.

Following industries have been allowed to operate:

Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Production units which require continuous process

Industries/industrial establishments/production units (both government and private) operating with in-situ staff/workers.

Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed only in cases of emergencies.

Karnataka added 48,781 cases, of which Bengaluru saw 21,376 cases. The positivity rate in the state is at 30.69 percent, while case fatality was at 1.21 percent.